Shawnee Co. Parks & Rec puts out “Help Wanted” sign

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’re only a few days into February, but Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation already has turned its attention to summer.

They have the “help wanted” sign out for hundreds of summer jobs.

Mike McLaughlin and Clay Neal joined Eye on NE Kansas to discuss the 400 positions available, from camp counselors and lifeguards, to drivers for the Gage Park mini train.

If you’re interested in applying, got to parks.snco.us and search “employment opportunities.”

