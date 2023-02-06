Semi driver seriously injured in I-35 crash in Butler County

EL DORADO, Kan. (WIBW) - A semitrailer driver was seriously injured when his rig crashed late Sunday on Interstate 35 along the Kansas Turnpike in Butler County, authorities said.

The single-vehicle crash was reported at 11:27 p.m. Sunday on I-35, about eight miles north of El Dorado.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2020 Kenworth semi was northbound on I-35 when a mechanical failure occurred, causing the vehicle to strike the barrier wall.

The semi’s driver, Randall Taylor, 60, of Hinton, Okla., was transported to Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital in El Dorado with serious injuries.

Taylor, who was alone in the vehicle, was wearing his seat belt, the patrol said.

