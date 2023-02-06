Philadelphia, Kansas food banks make bet ahead of Big Game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Food banks in Kansas and Philadelphia have made a bet ahead of Sunday’s Big Game - who can raise the most money for their bank before the winner of the game is announced.

Inspired by the excitement of the Big Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, Harvesters - The Community Food Network says Philabundance has challenged it to take part in the Huddle to End Hunger campaign.

Harvesters said the challenge is which food bank, Philabundance or Harvesters, can raise more money for the crucial work between Monday, Feb. 6, and midnight on Sunday, Feb. 12 - when the 2023 champion is announced. Both cities face high rates of hunger coupled with high food prices and it said it needs help now more than ever.

“We are so grateful for any and all support of a serious issue: hunger in our communities,” said Loree Jones Brown, Philabundance CEO. “Every donation helps Philabundance meet the growing need for food and nutrition. The real winner here will be the communities we serve.”

Harvesters noted that the food bank that raises the most money to support their area residents will win the challenge and will send some of their branded gear to the losing bank - hats, t-shirts, etc. - that the CEO will have to wear.

The Kansas City food bank said it is pleased to accept the challenge.

“Whenever we can raise awareness about hunger and help raise much-needed money to feed our neighbors facing food insecurity, it’s a win for everyone. The Chiefs Kingdom is known for their generosity, so I’m hopeful I will not be wearing Eagles green after the Super Bowl,” said Stephen Davis, Harvesters President and CEO.

