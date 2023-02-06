Officials make clear that police brutality will not be accepted in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas law enforcement officials have come together to denounce the actions of the Memphis Police Department and make clear that police brutality will not be accepted in the Sunflower State.

The day after the funeral of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tenn., Kansas law enforcement agencies came together to make their message clear - police brutality will not be accepted in the Sunflower State.

The Kansas Sheriff’s Association, Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police, Kansas Peace Officers Association, Kansas Highway Patrol, Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center and the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training Commissioner made the joint statement.

Kansas officials said Nichols succumbed to “a brutal and deplorable act of excessive force” by officials from the Memphis Police Department. They said they have united to denounce those actions.

“Great measures are taken daily to ensure the tragedy in Memphis does not materialize in Kansas,” the agencies said in a joint statement. “We unite to build community relations and desire to highlight the work we have done while expressing we can always be better.

As the loss of Nichols’ life is mourned, Kansas officials said they acknowledge the desire for better for communities in the Sunflower State and will strive tirelessly to meet this goal.

