Officials hunt for 5 accused of stealing $500 in food from Manhattan Fat Shack

FILE - Fat Shack menu
FILE - Fat Shack menu(KBTX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for at least five people who stole around $500 in food from Fat Shack in an early-morning weekend theft.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, officials were called to the 1100 block of Moro St. in Aggieville with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, they said employees at Fat Shack reported that a 37-year-old man and at least four other people had stolen food and utensils from the restaurant.

Officials estimated that around $500 in food and utensils had been stolen.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis and Nena Ramirez
Oakland couple released from hospital following alleged attempted murder
FILE
2 drivers pronounced dead after head-on collision in NW Kan.
FILE
Lecompton native who helped lead Steelers to 2 Super Bowl victories dies at 70
Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond closing down
Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond closing, no set date announced
Show us your chiefs!
SHOW US YOUR CHIEFS!

Latest News

Authorities were on the scene of a water rescue at Shawnee Mission Park Monday morning.
Agencies working on recovering body that fell through Shawnee Mission Lake ice
Crews respond Monday morning to a garage fire in the 1100 block of S.W. Collins Avenue in west...
Crews respond to garage fire Monday morning in west Topeka
FILE
Manhattan man arrested after allegedly threatening officers with “sharp object”
The Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office said Anthoy Raya, 63, of Wichita, was sentenced...
Wichita man sentenced to life in prison for molesting young girls