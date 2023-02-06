Officials hunt for 5 accused of stealing $500 in food from Manhattan Fat Shack

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for at least five people who stole around $500 in food from Fat Shack in an early-morning weekend theft.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, officials were called to the 1100 block of Moro St. in Aggieville with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, they said employees at Fat Shack reported that a 37-year-old man and at least four other people had stolen food and utensils from the restaurant.

Officials estimated that around $500 in food and utensils had been stolen.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

