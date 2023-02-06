Monday forecast: Warm and windy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a nice day yesterday, temperatures will be similar if not slightly warmer today but with more wind and cloud cover especially this morning. Behind a cold front this afternoon into tonight, temperatures will be cooler the rest of the week but still remaining near or above average for this time of year.

Taking Action:

Monitoring a chance for rain Wednesday into Wednesday night. Some snow may mix in at times but impacts will be minimal other than a few slick spots Thursday morning.

A better chance for a rain/snow mix Thursday night could lead to minor accumulation but still several days out before specific details will be known.



Overall this week will be active across the middle part of the country with a couple upper level storm systems which are difficult to pinpoint beyond 1-2 days so be prepared for more specific details as we get closer. The first possibility of precipitation develops Wednesday, specifics like how widespread precipitation will be and if there is anything other than rain and how much will it be is still in question. This means checking back daily (both in the morning and in the evening) for updates will be important.

Normal High: 43/Normal Low: 22 (WIBW)

Today: Decreasing Clouds. Highs in the mid 50s in north-central KS with upper 50s to mid 60s for most areas. Upper 60s along and south of the turnpike can’t be ruled out especially if there is more sun than clouds. Winds S/SW 15-25, gusts 35-40 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Winds W/NW 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds NW/N 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph. This may be the pick day of the week when factoring in relatively lighter winds, plenty of sun with dry conditions and comfortable early February temperatures.

Wednesday will still be mild but with more clouds and depending how quickly rain develops will depend how warm it will get. Highs mainly in the mid-upper 40s but low 50s can’t be ruled out.

Scattered rain showers with snow possibly mixing in at times will continue Wednesday night with dry conditions Thursday before another round of precipitation moves in Thursday night which will come with a higher probability of snow with minor accumulation expected at this time.

Dry conditions are expected Friday which will likely be the coolest day of the week before warming back up for the weekend. Another storm system is expected to impact the area early next week with a slight chance for rain Monday with chances increasing by Monday night. As of now it looks to mainly be rain.

