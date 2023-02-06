Mom charged after throwing 1-month-old baby in dumpster, court documents say

A mother in Oklahoma has been charged with child abuse for allegedly throwing her 1-month-old...
A mother in Oklahoma has been charged with child abuse for allegedly throwing her 1-month-old son into a dumpster.(KXII Staff)
By KXII Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII/Gray News) – A mother in Oklahoma has been charged with child abuse after she threw her 1-month-old son into a dumpster, court documents state.

Fortunately, the child only suffered minor injuries.

Kieara Aliyah Lopez, 22, is also charged with abandonment of a child under 10, according to court documents from the State of Oklahoma.

The documents state that on Jan. 28, police responded to an area in Ardmore for a report of a child found in a dumpster.

On the same day, officers responded to a welfare check of a woman, who they identified as Lopez. When police brought her home, family members asked where her baby was.

Court records say Lopez then admitted she had thrown the child in the dumpster, which she led police to.

The baby was found face down at the bottom of the empty dumpster with bruises and a bloodied face, according to court documents. He was flown to OU Children’s Hospital, where he was treated and released with only minor injuries.

Lopez was taken into custody for a mental health evaluation. No further information was available.

Copyright 2023 KXII via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis and Nena Ramirez
Oakland couple released from hospital following alleged attempted murder
FILE
2 drivers pronounced dead after head-on collision in NW Kan.
FILE
Lecompton native who helped lead Steelers to 2 Super Bowl victories dies at 70
Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond closing down
Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond closing, no set date announced
Show us your chiefs!
SHOW US YOUR CHIEFS!

Latest News

Governor Laura Kelly doubles down on her Axing Your Taxes plan in Pittsburg on Feb. 6, 2023.
Gov. Kelly visits Pittsburg to double down on Axing Your Taxes plan
In this photo provided by Chad Fish, a large balloon drifts above the Atlantic Ocean, just off...
White House: Improved surveillance caught Chinese balloon
A man was sentenced to16 years for shooting at children throwing snowballs.
Man gets 16 years in prison for shooting at children throwing snowballs
An aerial view of the seaside neighborhood of La Perla, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Aug. 25,...
3 mainland US tourists stabbed in Puerto Rico neighborhood
A Mural Movement announces that this wall of Lincoln Elementary School will soon bare the...
Clay Center’s first 2023 mural to be installed in school gym with students’ help