Manhattan man arrested after allegedly threatening officers with “sharp object”

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man in Manhattan is behind Pottawatomie Co. bars after he allegedly threatened three RCPD officers with a “sharp object.”

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around noon on Friday, Feb. 3, officials were called to investigate a verbal altercation between a man and a woman.

When officers arrived, three said that the man, identified as Exzavien Hunter, 32, of Manhattan, pulled a “sharp object” on them and threatened them.

RCPD noted that Hunter was arrested and booked into the Pottawatomie Co. Jail on three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

