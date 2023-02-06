Man seriously injured after car crashes through barrier wall on I-70 in KCK

A man was seriously injured Sunday night in a two-vehicle crash that sent his car through a...
A man was seriously injured Sunday night in a two-vehicle crash that sent his car through a concrete barrier and into opposite lanes of traffic on Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kan., authorities said.(Source: MGN)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:24 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was seriously injured Sunday night in a two-vehicle crash that sent his car through a concrete barrier wall and into opposite lanes of traffic on Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kan., authorities said.

The crash was reported at 8:38 p.m. Sunday on I-70 about a mile east of the I-635 interchange.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2011 Ford Crown Victoria was eastbound on I-70 when the driver lost control of the car, which traveled struck the passenger side rear of a Toyota Scion SC that also was traveling east on I-70.

The Ford then struck the concrete barrier wall, traveling thorugh it and entering the westbound lanes of I-70.

The Scion rotated 360 degrees after the collision before striking the concrete wall.

The driver of the Ford, Matthew Ray Mumau, 26, of Kansas City, Kan., was reported to have serious injuries. The Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log didn’t provide any information about Mumau being transported to a hospital. The patrol said Mumau was wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the Scion, Anthony Dwayne Straws-Keys, 30, of Kansas City, Kan., was reported to have suspected minor injuries. The patrol said Straws-Keys was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kan., by private vehicle. He was wearing his seat belt, the patrol said.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, the patrol said.

