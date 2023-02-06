Man accused of killing Topeka woman in chase arrested more than 1 year later

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Auburn man accused of killing a Topeka woman in a 2021 summer police chase has been arrested for the crime more than a year later.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, Feb. 5, Robert Eugene Love Jr., 44, of Auburn, was arrested on a local warrant for murder in the first degree. The warrant was connected to a police chase that began in Holton on May 27, 2021.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that the chase in question ended at the intersection of 286th and U.S. Highway 75 when the vehicle Love had allegedly driven hit a southbound car. A passenger in Love’s vehicle, Shay Boyd, of Topeka, was killed in the incident.

Officials noted that deputies with the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office found Love and he was transported to Jackson Co.

The Sheriff’s Office said it has requested that the District Attorney charge Love with:

Murder in the first degree,

Three counts of aggravated battery while driving under the influence,

Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer,

Interference with law enforcement,

Driving while suspended,

Driving while a habitual violator,

Reckless driving,

Illegal display of a license plate,

Driving on left in a no-passing zone,

Improper or unsafe turn,

Speeding and

Failure to yield at a stop sign or yield sign.

The crash which ended the pursuit also injured four other people.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.