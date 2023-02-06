Kansas Game Warden saves buck after 2 become antler-locked in Franklin Co.

Franklin Co. Game Warden Twellmann saves a buck on Feb. 6, 2023.
Franklin Co. Game Warden Twellmann saves a buck on Feb. 6, 2023.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RANTOUL, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas Game Warden was able to save one buck after two had become antler-locked on a Franklin Co. property.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says on Monday, Feb. 6, that Franklin Co. Game Warden Ryan Twellmann was called to a farm near Rantoul with reports of two antler-locked deer.

Twellmann said a landowner reported seeing two whitetail deer that had been antler-locked on their property and were unable to untangle themselves.

The Game Warden noted that he found the two bucks near the original reported location with one still alive, however, one had unfortunately died.

With a shotgun and a slug round, Twellmann said he was able to separate the pair and free the live buck from the entanglement. The deer immediately ran off unharmed.

Twellmann said he was able to issue a salvage tag to the landowner for the dead buck.

