Kansas AG warns Walgreens to rethink mail-order abortion pill roll out

FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on March 16, 2022. Attorney generals in 20 conservative-led states warned CVS and Walgreens on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, that they could face legal consequences if they sell abortion pills by mail in those states.(AP Photo/Allen G. Breed, File)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach has warned Walgreens to rethink its plan to roll out mail-order abortion pills.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach announced on Monday, Feb. 6, that he has penned a letter to Walgreens’ leadership which urges the retail pharmacy to follow state law on mail-order abortifacients.

In the letter to Daniel Gray, Walgreens Executive Vice President, AG Kobach wrote that the company’s plan to provide abortion pills to Kansans via mail-order violates federal and state law.

“Kansas will not hesitate to enforce the law,” the attorney general wrote.

Kobach indicated that federal law prohibits knowingly mailing anything meant to cause an abortion while state law requires abortifacients like mifepristone to be administered in the presence of the prescribing doctor.

The AG also wrote that the White House’s attempt to make these pills available through the mail is “an exercise in motivated reasoning.”

“No self-respecting lawyer would read the law in such a way that is clearly inconsistent with its plain meaning,” Kobach’s letter reads. “President Biden is beholden to the country’s most extreme pro-abortion voices, who consistently advocate for expanding the abortion regime without any consideration of legality or even women’s safety. But nothing requires you to join him. The law says what it says. I encourage you to follow it.”

To read a full copy of the letter, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis and Nena Ramirez
Oakland couple released from hospital following alleged attempted murder
FILE
2 drivers pronounced dead after head-on collision in NW Kan.
FILE
Lecompton native who helped lead Steelers to 2 Super Bowl victories dies at 70
Show us your chiefs!
SHOW US YOUR CHIEFS!
Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond closing down
Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond closing, no set date announced

Latest News

Crews work to extinguish a fire near the Governor's Mansion on Feb. 6, 2023.
Crews work to extinguish grass fire near Cedar Crest in Topeka
Yak n' Yarn Sweater Drive
Patricia Nichols (left), Sheila Walker (center), Marques Cates (right).
Three arrested after loaded syringes, guns, drugs found during traffic stop
Governor Laura Kelly doubles down on her Axing Your Taxes plan in Pittsburg on Feb. 6, 2023.
Gov. Kelly visits Pittsburg to double down on Axing Your Taxes plan