Junction City woman in custody for felony warrant

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman sought by the Junction City Police Department turned herself on Monday afternoon.

According to the Junction City Police Department, on Monday, February 6, Jeana Foley was taken into custody on three charges of Aggravated Interference with Parental Custody.

Officials said all three children, Rosie, Camden, Genevive, were recovered safely and unharmed by the Junction City police officers.

Foley is being held at the Geary County Detention Facility as of Monday evening.

