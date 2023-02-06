Junction City woman in custody for felony warrant

Jeana Foley
Jeana Foley(Junction City Police Department)
By Alex Carter
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman sought by the Junction City Police Department turned herself on Monday afternoon.

According to the Junction City Police Department, on Monday, February 6, Jeana Foley was taken into custody on three charges of Aggravated Interference with Parental Custody.

Officials said all three children, Rosie, Camden, Genevive, were recovered safely and unharmed by the Junction City police officers.

Foley is being held at the Geary County Detention Facility as of Monday evening.

