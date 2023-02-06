Gov. Kelly visits Pittsburg to double down on Axing Your Taxes plan

Governor Laura Kelly doubles down on her Axing Your Taxes plan in Pittsburg on Feb. 6, 2023.
Governor Laura Kelly doubles down on her Axing Your Taxes plan in Pittsburg on Feb. 6, 2023.(Office of the Kansas Governor)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURG, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has doubled down on her efforts to pass her Axing Your Taxes plan to benefit all Kansans with a visit in Pittsburg.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Monday, Feb. 6, that she traveled to the Family Resource Center in Pittsburg to discuss the “Axing Your Taxes” plan and how it will benefit residents. She said the plan calls for the immediate elimination of the state’s sales tax on groceries, diapers and feminine hygiene to ease financial burdens on hardworking Kansans.

“Thanks to years of responsible budget management, we’re able to afford to put money back in Kansans’ pockets without putting our children’s education on the chopping block or breaking the bank,” Gov. Kelly said. “The ‘Axing Your Taxes’ plan will provide relief to Kansans in every corner of our state, including in Southeast Kansas. I look forward to continuing to work with The Family Resource Center and Live Well Crawford County to ease this unnecessary financial burden for our families.”

“The price of food and diapers is already too high, but these costs become especially concerning when you look at the cost of child care,” said Ann Elliott, Executive Director of The Family Resource Center. “Child care can cost a dual-income family household a fourth of their annual income, and nearly half of the annual income for single-income parents. Any dollars that our families can save with Governor Kelly’s ‘Axing Your Taxes’ plan will benefit those we serve.”

Kelly indicated that the Family Resource Center has provided a safe and supportive space for Kansas students to learn in, including those with special needs, for more than a quarter of a century. She was joined by Family Resource Center Executive Director Ann Elliott and Executive Director of Community Green Farms and member of the Kansas Food Action Network Matt O’Malley to discuss the benefits of the plan.

“As parents of two small children, my wife and I would see an immediate impact on our household budget if the sales tax on basic needs items was eliminated,” O’Malley said. “Every senior on a fixed income, young professional, and hard-working Kansas family will benefit from this move. It’s just the right thing to do.”

In addition to the aforementioned eliminations, Kelly said the plan will also call for an annual sales tax holiday for school supplies in August and to cut taxes on social security for retirees. She said the plan will not take essential money and resources from students.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis and Nena Ramirez
Oakland couple released from hospital following alleged attempted murder
FILE
2 drivers pronounced dead after head-on collision in NW Kan.
FILE
Lecompton native who helped lead Steelers to 2 Super Bowl victories dies at 70
Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond closing down
Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond closing, no set date announced
Show us your chiefs!
SHOW US YOUR CHIEFS!

Latest News

A Mural Movement announces that this wall of Lincoln Elementary School will soon bare the...
Clay Center’s first 2023 mural to be installed in school gym with students’ help
FILE
Employees challenged to get involved in communities through Give Back Kansas
FILE - Pat Tillman was a linebacker for the ASU Sun Devils, a starter for the Arizona...
Momma Kelce: NFL made right pick for coin toss
988 Suicide Prevention Lifeline
KDADS funds creation of new coalition to fight suicide in Kansas