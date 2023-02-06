Deer jumps over concrete barrier, strikes SUV on Kansas Turnpike in Lyon County

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A sport utility vehicle struck two deer that jumped over a concrete barrier Sunday night on Interstate 335 on the Kansas Turnpike in Lyon County, authorities said.

No serious injuries were reported in the incident, which was reported at 7:40 p.m. Sunday about three miles north of Emporia on I-335.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Ford Explorer was northbound on I-335 when three deer jumped over the barrier wall.

The SUV struck two of the three deer, the patrol said.

The driver of the SUV, Peter Funk Guenter, 54, of Altona, Manitoba, Canada, was reported to have possible injuries. A passenger, Marilyn Funk, 65, also of Altona, Manitoba, Canada, was reported to have suspected minor injuries.

There was no record on the Kansas Turnpike Authority’s online crash log of either being transported to the hospital.

The patrol said both occupants of the SUV were wearing their seat belts.

