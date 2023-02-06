Deer jumps over concrete barrier, strikes SUV on Kansas Turnpike in Lyon County

A sport utility vehicle struck two deer that jumped over a concrete barrier Sunday night on...
A sport utility vehicle struck two deer that jumped over a concrete barrier Sunday night on Interstate 335 on the Kansas Turnpike in Lyon County, authorities said.(WEAU)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:54 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A sport utility vehicle struck two deer that jumped over a concrete barrier Sunday night on Interstate 335 on the Kansas Turnpike in Lyon County, authorities said.

No serious injuries were reported in the incident, which was reported at 7:40 p.m. Sunday about three miles north of Emporia on I-335.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Ford Explorer was northbound on I-335 when three deer jumped over the barrier wall.

The SUV struck two of the three deer, the patrol said.

The driver of the SUV, Peter Funk Guenter, 54, of Altona, Manitoba, Canada, was reported to have possible injuries. A passenger, Marilyn Funk, 65, also of Altona, Manitoba, Canada, was reported to have suspected minor injuries.

There was no record on the Kansas Turnpike Authority’s online crash log of either being transported to the hospital.

The patrol said both occupants of the SUV were wearing their seat belts.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis and Nena Ramirez
Oakland couple released from hospital following alleged attempted murder
FILE
2 drivers pronounced dead after head-on collision in NW Kan.
FILE
Lecompton native who helped lead Steelers to 2 Super Bowl victories dies at 70
Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond closing down
Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond closing, no set date announced
Obituary released for woman, two children killed in house fire
Obituary released for woman, two children killed in house fire

Latest News

A man was seriously injured Sunday night in a two-vehicle crash that sent his car through a...
Man seriously injured after car crashes through barrier wall on I-70 in KCK
A semitrailer driver was seriously injured when his rig crashed late Sunday on Interstate 35...
Semi driver seriously injured in I-35 crash in Butler County
13 News This Morning At 5AM
Cooler the rest of the week but still remaining at or above average for this time of year
Warm and windy today, cooler tomorrow