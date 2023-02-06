Days away from Super Bowl, KC ranked among best cities for football fans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the Big Game just days away, a new report has found the best and worst cities for football fans, and it may be no surprise that Kansas City is in the top 10.

With Super Bowl LVII less than a week away, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Monday, Feb. 6, that it released its report on 2023′s Best and Worst Cities for Football Fans - and Kansas City is near the top.

To find which places are the best to love America’s favorite sport, WalletHub said it compared more than 240 U.S. cities with at least one college or professional football team based on 21 metrics. Data sets range from the number of NFL and college football teams to stadium capacity to fan engagement.

Kansas City ranked 10th overall with a total score of 42.89. As the home of the Chiefs, the city ranks 7th for professional football enjoyment and with no college football team, it ranked 240th in college ball.

Meanwhile, Manhattan ranked 97th overall with a total score of 16.58. With no official professional team, it gets the 31st spot in pro ball. The city is also home to Kansas State University, a historic football powerhouse, which gave it the 74th rank in college ball.

Lastly, Lawrence ranked 245th overall with a total score of 10.79. With no professional team, it will also share the 31st rank in pro ball. The City is also home to the University of Kansas, fallen football giants, however, the 2022 season featured a come-back team which gave it the 234th spot in college ball.

The report also found that currently, the Kansas City Chiefs are the best-performing team in the NFL while the Denver Broncos are the fourth worst-performing.

WalletHub indicated that the worst locations for football fans include:

Valparaiso, Ind. Easton, Mass. Fort Collins, Co. Louisville, Ken. Lawrence, Kan.

Meanwhile, the best locations for football fans include:

Pittsburgh, Penn. Greenbay, Wis. Dallas, Texas Boston, Mass. Los Angeles, Cali.

For more information or to see where other cities fall, click HERE.

