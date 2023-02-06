Crews work to extinguish grass fire near Cedar Crest in Topeka

Crews work to extinguish a fire near the Governor's Mansion on Feb. 6, 2023.
Crews work to extinguish a fire near the Governor's Mansion on Feb. 6, 2023.(WIBW/Doug Brown)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are working to extinguish a grass fire near the Governor’s Mansion amidst high winds.

The Topeka Fire Department says at 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, that crews are on the scene of an active grass fire near 6th and Fairlawn Rd.

Officials have asked residents to avoid the area due to the fire and extreme wind. Crews continue to work to extinguish the blaze.

The blaze was sparked near the Governor’s Mansion, Cedar Crest, which is not threatened, nor are any other structures at this time.

