Crews respond to garage fire Monday morning in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a garage fire Monday morning in west Topeka.

The fire was reported around 10:15 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of S.W. Collins Avenue.

Initial reports indicated a live power line had fallen onto the roof of a garage behind a residence on the west side of the street.

Topeka Fire Department crews reported a small fire on the roof. The fire was quickly extinguished, and crews remained at the scene to make sure the blaze didn’t rekinde.

Evergy power also responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported and damage appeared to be confined to a small area on the south side of the garage.

