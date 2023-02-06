Clay Center’s first 2023 mural to be installed in school gym with students’ help

CLAY CENTER, Kan. (WIBW) - Clay Center’s first mural of 2023 will be installed in an elementary school gym with the help of students.

A Mural Movement of Clay Center announced on Friday, Feb. 3, that the first mural of 2023 will be installed in the Lincoln Elementary School Gym. Students are hard at work brainstorming words and images to showcase who they are. Next, Doodle Dood LLC will put those worlds into a colorful and vibrant design.

The announcement was made to students during a morning assembly and the were excited to get to help and see the mural come to life. They also look forward to learning more about art and design along the way.

“I am really excited to have our school be the next installment of the next Clay Center Mural Movement. It’s especially exciting because they are allowing our students to be part of the process in creating the design. It’s a tremendous real-world experience they will remember for the rest of their lives, and I am extremely excited to see the final product up in our gym for years to come.”

The Movement noted that donors will be recognized on the wall in the gym as well as over social media - $1,000 will be included in the Hall of Fame, $500 will be included as an All-Star and $100 will be designated a Freinds of Lincoln.

