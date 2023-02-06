City of Topeka welcomes first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer

Topeka's first-ever chief officer of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Ernestor de la Rosa joined City Manager Steve Wade on Eye on NE Kansas
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka says it’s focused on building a community where everyone has an opportunity to succeed.

That’s why they hired the city’s first-ever Chief Officer of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Ernestor De La Rosa started in mid-January. He joined City Manager Steve Wade on Eye on NE Kansas to discuss their goals for the position, and for the city.

Watch the interview to learn more.

