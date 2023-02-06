City of Topeka welcomes first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka says it’s focused on building a community where everyone has an opportunity to succeed.

That’s why they hired the city’s first-ever Chief Officer of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Ernestor De La Rosa started in mid-January. He joined City Manager Steve Wade on Eye on NE Kansas to discuss their goals for the position, and for the city.

Watch the interview to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.