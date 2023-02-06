City officials gear up for Topeka’s 2023 construction season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are gearing up for the 2023 construction season in the Capital City which will include street reconstruction, pavement repair, and mill and overlays.

The City of Topeka announced on Monday morning, Feb. 6, that officials will prepare to kick off the 2023 “Fix Our Streets” season as part of a continued effort to improve infrastructure.

The City noted that the construction season typically begins in March or April and runs through November - dependent on the weather. The Public Works and Utilities departments work together on these projects when they have the ability.

Officials highlighted slated projects for the 2023 Fix Our Streets season:

NW Tyler St. - Paramore St. to Beverly St. - Reconstruction

SE Carnahan Ave - I-70 to 21st St. - Reconstruction

SW Wenger Rd. north of 57th St. - Reconstruction

Alley between N Kansas Ave. and NE Quincy St., from St. John St. to Paramore St. - Reconstruction

SW 6th Ave and Jackson St. intersection - Pavement repair

SW Topeka Blvd. - 17th St. to 18th St. - Pavement repair

SW 6th Ave. - Oakley Ave. to MacVicar Ave. - Pavement repair

SE California Ave. - I-70 to the north end of the bridge - Pavement repair

SE Golden Ave. - I-70 to SE 21st St. - Pavement repair

SW Gage Blvd. - Huntoon St. to 12th St. - Pavement repair

NW Goodyear Rd. at U.S. 24 interchange - Pavement repair

SW 10th Ave. - Urish Rd. to Wanamaker Rd. - Mill and overlay

SW Knollwood Dr. - MacVicar Ave. to Burlingame Rd. - Mill and overlay

SW 29th St. - Wanamaker Rd. to Arrowhead Rd. - Mill and overlay

The City noted that funds for the Fix Our Streets projects primarily come from the citywide half-cent sales tax.

