Chiefs, Eagles 5-4 ahead of Super Bowl matchup, could be anyone’s game

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the Chiefs 5 - 4 with nine previous matchups against the Eagles, Super Bowl LVII could be anyone’s game.

In 2023, WalletHub.com says the Chiefs will make their fifth Super Bowl appearance with two wins under their belt. For the Eagles, it will be their fourth appearance with one win in the books. In the nine previous matchups between the two, the Chiefs stand at 5 and 4 with the Eagles.

In 2022, WalletHub noted that each member of the Rams received a $150,000 bonus for winning the game while each Bengals team member was given a $75,000 consolation prize.

When it comes to quarterbacks, WalletHub said the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, 27, has played five seasons in the league with one Super Bowl win and he was named the youngest player ever to receive Super Bowl MVP. Meanwhile, the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, 24, has played two seasons in the league. He is also the first quarterback in league history to record 900+ pass yards and +150 rush yards in the first three games of the season.

Looking to the coaches, the personal-finance website said the Chiefs’ Andy Reid, 64, has led the team since 2013 and previously coached the Eagles. He has won one Super Bowl as an assistant coach and one as a head coach. He also earned AP NFL Coach of the Year in 2002. Meanwhile, the Eagles’ Nick Sirianni, 41, previously served as an assistant coach for the Chiefs and has one season Conference Championship win from 2022.

Meanwhile, WalletHub noted that 78,600 fans are expected to funnel into State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Az., for Super Bowl LVII. Fans are also expected to generate an estimated $1 billion impact on the local economy as each is expected to spend around $500 per day over four days. The average price of a resale ticket to the Big Game is around $9,927 while the cheapest can be found at $5,738.

Sportsbetting officials also show the Eagles as 1.5-point favorites to win the game on Feb. 12. The over-under is 50.5 points.

For more information about the upcoming showdown, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.