Chiefs activate Clyde Edwards-Helaire ahead of Super Bowl, Hardman placed on IR

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) carries the ball attempting to evade...
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) carries the ball attempting to evade a tackle by Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell, left, during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs have announced roster moves concerning two of their offensive weapons.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been activated from the reserve/injured list, and wide receiver Mecole Hardman has been placed on the reserve/injured list.

Edwards-Helaire suffered a high ankle sprain in November against the Chargers and has not played a down since.

Hardman sustained an abdominal injury and had been out since Nov. 6. He was finally activated for the AFC Championship Game but suffered an injury in the first half.

ALSO READ: Reid doubts Hardman will make Super Bowl, others miss practice with injury

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis and Nena Ramirez
Oakland couple released from hospital following alleged attempted murder
FILE
2 drivers pronounced dead after head-on collision in NW Kan.
FILE
Lecompton native who helped lead Steelers to 2 Super Bowl victories dies at 70
Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond closing down
Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond closing, no set date announced
Show us your chiefs!
SHOW US YOUR CHIEFS!

Latest News

FILE - Pat Tillman was a linebacker for the ASU Sun Devils, a starter for the Arizona...
Momma Kelce: NFL made right pick for coin toss
Wichita State guard Conner Frankamp, right, scores over Baylor forward Tristan Clark, left, in...
Former WSU star Conner Frankamp, living in Turkey, says he’s safe
FILE - A general overall interior view of Arrowhead Stadium during an NFL football game between...
Days away from Super Bowl, KC ranked among best cities for football fans
FILE
Chiefs, Eagles 5-4 ahead of Super Bowl matchup, could be anyone’s game