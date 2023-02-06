Capper receives four-star ranking in performance for tenth consecutive year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capper Foundation received a four-star rating for the tenth year from a non-profit website called Charity Navigator which analyzes organizations’ data to calculate its overall performance rating.

Now that the Capper Foundation received a four-star rating, the foundation has also been designated a “Give with Confidence” charity. A status that indicates that the charity in question is using its donations effectively based on the criteria set by Charity Navigator.

Charity Navigator is a non-profit organization that examines four key indicators called beacons that determine the performance of each non-profit organization. The analysis looks at Impact & Results, Accountability & Finance, Culture & Community, and Leadership & Adaptability beacons. According to the Capper Foundation, Charity Navigator is America’s largest and most-utilized independent charity evaluator.

“Our four-star Charity Navigator is further validation that our supporters can trust our commitment to good governance and financial health,” said Zach Ahrens, Capper Foundation President, and CEO. “We hope it will introduce our work to new supporters who can help us advance our mission to build abilities and empower people of all ages living with disabilities.”

The beacon scores the Capper Foundation received are:

Accountability & Finance: 91%

Culture & Community: 99%

Leadership & Adaptability: 100%

Impact & Results: Not currently scored (the charity evaluator did not list a score under this category because it has either not received data yet; has not developed an algorithm to estimate its programmatic impact yet; the charity’s programs are not direct services; or is not heavily reliant on contributions from individual donors.) The website noted that the absence of a score does not indicate a positive or negative assessment but that it has yet to be evaluated.

“We are delighted to provide Capper Foundation with third-party accreditation that validates their operational excellence,” said Michael Thatcher, president, and CEO of Charity Navigator. “The four-star rating is the highest possible rating an organization can achieve. We are eager to see the good work that Capper Foundation is able to accomplish in the year ahead.”

