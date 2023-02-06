BBB tips to avoid sports betting scams before Super Bowl 57

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Since sports betting became legal on September 1, 2022, betting on everyone’s favorite games has sky-rocketed, but that also means the chance for consumers to be scammed has also grown, and the Better Business Bureau has some tips for sports fans placing their bets on Super Bowl 57.

According to the BBB, its scam tracker has seen an increase in reports of fans accidentally placing bets on scam sports-betting websites or apps instead of legitimately verified services.

The BBB said the scam starts when a consumer searches for an app or website to place a bet on that looks trustworthy; some sites even offer an introductory bonus or an initial “risk-free” bet. Everything looks fine at first, but once a fan wants to cash in their winnings, the consumer discovers -- they can’t withdraw their funds.

Excuses the BBB has heard scammers use include technical issues, asking for more ways to verify your identity, in some cases, the consumer has been asked to send a deposit before they can receive their winnings. One victim, whose name was not disclosed, reported how much of their information was shared with the scammer.

“I deposited money to put a wager for a sports game. I won the bet [and] attempted three times to cash out, and three times it was declined. [I] Spoke to their representative, and they needed a picture of my driver’s license, a photo of myself holding my ID, and a blank check from my bank. With all the run around I’ve been given, it prompted me to read their reviews. All horrible reviews of a scam. Called my credit card company to file a fraud report,” one victim reported to the BBB Scam Tracker.

If you intend to place a bet for Super Bowl 57 or any other games, here are some tips to consider:

Search for a well-known, established, and approved service.

Ignore any gambling-related pop-up ads, email spam, or text messages advertising for a sports betting service.

Gambling apps or websites offer incentives or bonuses to entice new users to join but read the fine print. These can often be deceptive.

Know that even legitimate sports betting websites can freeze your winnings. Gambling companies can restrict users’ activities for allegedly ”seeming to have an ‘unfair advantage’ or ‘irregular playing patterns,’” according to Lifehacker

The BBB also has more tips, like spotting a lookalike website and accidentally downloading scam apps. You can also keep track of all the new and commonly used scam tactics HERE.

If you need to report a sports betting scam, click HERE.

