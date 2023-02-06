6-year-old boy missing for 12+ hours found south of Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A 6-year-old boy who had been missing for more than 12 hours overnight has been found safe south of Lawrence.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, Feb. 6, that with help from other area agencies, a 6-year-old boy who had gone missing the night before was safely found.

Officials indicated that just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, a family member reported that the boy had gone missing while they were in a wooded area south of Lawrence. Multiple agencies then searched the woods for several hours.

After extended searches throughout the day and night, the Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the boy walking near a tree line just before 9 a.m. on Monday.

“We want to thank all the area agencies who came to aid in this extensive search, and we are so happy for a good outcome in this case in being able to find the boy who was safe,” Sheriff Jay Armbrister said. “This massive effort and use of resources shows the dedication of DGSO and area agencies to help anyone in our community.”

Officials noted that the search included a drone from Douglas Co. and one from the Lawrence Police Department as well as a Kansas Highway Patrol helicopter. Search dogs from the Kansas City, Kan., Fire Department and Winchester Fire Department were also used.

Meanwhile, crews with the Douglas Co. Consolidated Fire District 1, Willow Springs Township Fire Department, Lawrence Douglas County Fire Medical, the Baldwin City Fire Department and the Baldwin City Police Department also aided.

The Sheriff’s Office said that several area community members also provided their support through donations of food and drinks for search parties.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.