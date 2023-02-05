Wamego Wrestling Club hosts inaugural girls wrestling tournament

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wamego Wrestling Club took to Wamego High School to host the inaugural Stefanie Turner Memorial Wamego Girls Invitational wrestling tournament.

According to their press release, Turner, who was killed in a crash in Sept. 2022, was known for having a love for the sport of wrestling, especially girls wrestling.

The tournament featured wrestling competitions with custom medals awarded to the top finishers in each weight class. The Most Outstanding Wrestler in each age group won Yes! Athletics Champion Wrestling Shoes.

All proceeds from the tournament will go towards funding future needs for girls wrestling.

