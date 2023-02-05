Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond closing, no set date announced

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond, located at 1900 SW Wanamaker Rd., has announced that their store is closing.

13 NEWS received a tip Saturday about the closure. A manager at the store confirmed its closing Sunday, but told 13 NEWS they could not disclose further information.

The store is currently offering a 10% discount to all items at the store until its closing.

No set date has been announced. 13 NEWS has reached out to the store’s corporate office, but no further information has been released.

