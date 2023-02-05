Sunday night forecast: Warm and windy again Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - *** Golf on CBS may delay the 5:30pm newscast and the Grammy’s tonight may delay 13 News at 10pm***

Today was a fantastic end to the weekend. Overnight tonight will be on the warmer side with lows in the mid to upper 30s with winds strengthening going into Monday. Monday will be another warm and windy day with temperatures in the low 60s and southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to over 30 mph. Skies will also become partly cloudy for Monday and a cold front is expected late Monday afternoon/evening that will shift winds to be out of the northwest for Monday night.

Monday will be nice, but winds will be from the south at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to over 35 mph. The rain chances for Wednesday continues to gain confidence and it is looking more likely that we will see rain in East Kansas. Chances drop off the farther west of Highway 75 you go.

Tonight: Increasing clouds to partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

There is a chance for rain with Monday’s cold front in the southeast art of Kansas, but Northeast Kansas should mostly be dry with rain chances mainly southeast of the I-35 between Emporia and KC. Tuesday will be cooler but still mild with temperatures around 50 degrees. Winds Tuesday will be northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

We introduce a rain chance for Wednesday with chances lasting into Wednesday night. This will be an East Kansas rain event mainly for areas east of Highway 75. Rainfall amounts do not look robust, but some spots may see a quarter inch in East Kansas. Temperatures Wednesday will be in the mid 40s with northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday should be dry during the daytime with cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 40s. There is a slight chance for a rain/snow mix Thursday night where another quarter inch of moisture is possible on the high end. We will be chilly Friday with temperatures around 40 degrees before warming again going into next weekend.

