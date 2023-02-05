Sunday forecast: Nice weather continuing today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Yesterday was nice and windy and today will be warm and not windy at all with more sunshine. Expect highs this afternoon in the upper 50s to low 60s with mostly sunny skies and west winds around 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will stay on the warmer side in the mid to upper 30s making for an okay start to Monday morning. Already warm in the morning, Monday will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures in the low 60s. Breezy south winds return Monday and a cold front is expected Monday evening.

Monday will be nice, but winds will be from the south at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to over 35 mph. The rain chances for Wednesday continues to gain confidence and it is looking more likely that we will see rain in East Kansas. Chances drop off the farther west of Highway 75 you go.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds to partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

Monday will be mild and windy with gusts around 35 mph and most spots in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Depending on the timing of a cold front it may be more in the low-mid 50s near the Nebraska border. There is a chance for some drizzle Monday evening with the front. Rain is expected in the southeast part of the state and we should stay dry in Northeast Kansas (except the chance for drizzle) Monday evening.

Tuesday will be slightly cooler with temperatures around 50 degrees and winds from the northwest around 5 to 10 mph. Mostly sunny skies will lead to another nice day Tuesday. Tuesday night will be chilly in the upper 20s and quiet. Our next chance for rain arrives possibly as early as Tuesday night with chances lasting through Wednesday night.

The latest data is finally coming together and we are seeing more agreement on our next chance for rain arriving Wednesday into Wednesday night. Right now the best chance for rain is still in East Kansas and rainfall amounts won’t be heavy. Wednesday will see temperatures in the mid 40s with light northeast winds. Scattered rain showers continue into Wednesday night with temperatures projected to stay above freezing in the mid 30s so we will continue to see rain, not winter weather.

