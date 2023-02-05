Oakland couple released from hospital following alleged attempted murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been created for an Oakland couple that was released from the hospital following an alleged attempted murder after their house was set on fire.

Suzzy Murillo, a niece of the couple injured in an Oakland arson, tells 13 NEWS on Sunday, Feb. 5, that her aunt and uncle, Luis and Nena Ramirez, are finally back home recovering in comfort.

Murillo said while the Ramierzes are out of the hospital, their recovery is still slow, however, they are getting better. She said they still have small visible burns on their face and arms.

“But God is great, and in no time should fully recover,” she noted.

The couple was hospitalized after a fire was allegedly started by Arturo R. Ramirez, 41, of Topeka, around 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Officials were originally called to a different address, but spotted the blaze at 206 NE Chandler St.

Meanwhile, officials said the Ramirezes were found outside the home as they were able to escape the blaze allegedly intended to kill them. Both had suffered serious fire-related injuries.

Arturo Ramirez was arrested and booked into jail on attempted first-degree murder, aggravated arson and more.

As the couple recovers, another niece of the pair, Kristina Ramirez, has started a GoFundMe to help pay for their hospital expenses. She also said their home was lost in the fire.

