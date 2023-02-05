Man injured in car accident in Sedgwick County

By Victoria Cassell
Feb. 4, 2023
SEDGWICK, Co. (WIBW) - A Wichita man suffered minor injuries after the vehicle he was a passenger in was struck by another vehicle at I235 at South Gold St. Bridge, northbound in Sedgwick County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Ford Escape was entering I235 heading North Bound from Macarthur when a 2022 GMC Sierra, was going northbound on I235.

The Ford Escape struck the GMC Sierra, then rolled an unknown amount of times and came to rest in the median on its hood. The GMC Sierra became disabled 100ft north of the Ford Escape.

Officials say the driver of the Ford Escape Allen Austin, Wise, 27, of Goddard, KS suffered possible injuries. The driver of the other vehicle, Alan Cameron, Marsolf, 32 of Haysville, KS had no injuries reported, while his passenger, Dreu Aubrey John, Wikle, 32 of Wichita was taken to Wesley Medical Center with suspected minor injuries.

