Local organization celebrates Black History Month with annual Read-In

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka (KS) Chapter of the Links, Inc. hosted their annual African-American Read-In at the Topeka Shawnee County Public Library as a celebration of Black History Month.

The Read-In included children and adults sharing their favorite African American children’s books by reading stories of African American literature, both fiction and non-fiction.

The event has been co-sponsored by the Topeka Shawnee County Public Library and Services To Youth Facet. The library has hosted the literary event for the community since 1958.

“A lot of the time, this is part of the education and reading material that our children do not have access to,” Monice Crawford, president of the Topeka (KS) Chapter of the Links, Inc., said. “We particularly on Black History Month focus on making sure that our children in our community know that there are books that they can read that look like them and focus on the issues that they have.”

The event also had drawings for the books, bookmarks, activity sheets and refreshments. The Chapter’s Health and Human Services Facet gave away dental health kits for children as the month coincides with Dental Health Month.

