KU falls to No. 24 Texas at home

By Katie Maher
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas women’s basketball fell just short against No. 24 Texas at Allen Fieldhouse, suffering a 68-65 loss in a close game all the way through.

Taiyanna Jackson led the Jayhawks with 21 points and 13 boards, followed by Zakiyah Franklin’s 20 points.

KU is now 14-7 on the season, and will be back at Allen Fieldhouse on Wednesday to host TCU at 7:00 p.m.

