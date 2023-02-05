Fight breaks out at grocery store after free food hoax, police say

A fight breaks out at a grocery store after someone posted about “free food” being distributed amid power outages.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN (KEYE) – A power outage resulted in a fight over rotten food in Texas.

H-E-B Grocery in Austin said the power went out last week at one of their stores, which meant a massive amount of food couldn’t be kept at safe temperatures.

When the store disposed of it in a large dumpster, someone falsely posted on social media that “free food” was available.

Officials said more than 250 people showed up and started fighting over the discarded food.

Police ended up breaking up the fight.

Authorities are now telling people the food is spoiled and unsafe to eat.

Copyright 2023 KEYE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Obituary released for woman, two children killed in house fire
Obituary released for woman, two children killed in house fire
Show us your chiefs!
SHOW US YOUR CHIEFS!
13 NEWS viewer Sheli White captured this photo of an object in the sky northeast of Sabetha,...
Chinese balloon sightings reported over Kansas, Missouri
Black-owned flower shop opens in Topeka
First black-owned flower shop opens in Topeka
Since its inception in 2020, the Choose Topeka Relocation Program has been a success.
Relocation program provides more opportunities in Topeka

Latest News

Video caught by WMBF's meteorologist Robert Whitehurst shows the moments after the US shot down...
Balloon bickering over Biden’s actions, China’s intentions
Wamego Wrestling Club hosts inaugural girls wrestling tournament
Wamego Wrestling Club hosts inaugural girls wrestling tournament
FILE - This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022,...
US officials offer Congress briefing on Trump documents
Luis and Nena Ramirez
Oakland couple released from hospital following alleged attempted murder
A woman walks out from a residential building which was hit by a Russian rocket, in the city...
Ukraine defense minister expects help from Western warplanes