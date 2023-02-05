Brown Co. Sheriff warns of new IRS scam to gain access to accounts

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - With tax season just around the corner, the Brown County Sheriff has warned of a new scam circulating the area claiming to be with the IRS in order to gain access to financial accounts.

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant says he has received many concerns from county residents over several scams that seem to currently be circulating the area. He said several have reported callers who identify themselves as from the Internal Revenue Service and state they need residents’ information to ensure they receive their tax refunds.

Sheriff Merchant indicated that residents have been asked to verify their social security number, bank routing number and more so funds can be deposited into their bank accounts. However, no one has complied with the request so far.

Merchant cautioned that the IRS will never contact residents via phone. This is a scam to gather personal and financial account information. He also warned to not trust caller ID as several residents have reported a caller ID that identifies the IRS. However, when the call was answered a person with broken English and a thick foreign accent replied.

The Sheriff said another scam in the area includes the caller representing themselves as Medicare or Medicaid to help residents increase their benefits. He said personal questions such as social security numbers and who the resident banks with are asked. This again, he said, is a scam attempting to obtain personal information.

Merchant indicated that he appreciates when residents notify him of these scams so he may alert the public. To avoid falling victim to any type of scam, he said residents should remember:

Never give out personal information over the phone or computer.

Never trust caller ID.

If the person on the other end of the line is not recognized, hang up immediately. The longer a scammer keeps residents on the phone, the more information they can gather.

If residents feel they have been made a victim of a scam, they should notify local law enforcement immediately.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.