Black-owned flower shop opens in Topeka

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A black-owned flower shop has made its debut in Topeka just ahead of Valentine’s Day and in time for Black History Month.

Breezy Designs by Shirls, owned by Shirley Wright, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, officially opening the shop.

The venue has flower and plant arrangements, gifts ranging from Valentine’s Day to business gifts, as well as get-well and sympathy arrangements.

“Everyone that has walked in my doors has been someone who has a story, and I’m a listening ear,” Wright said. “I think that’s where it begins before you ever pick out flowers.”

Breezy Designs by Shirls is located at 2828 SW Arrowhead Rd.

