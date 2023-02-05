2 drivers pronounced dead after head-on collision in NW Kan.

REXFORD, Kan. (WIBW) - Two drivers have been pronounced dead after a head-on collision on a Northwestern Kansas highway over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, emergency crews were called to the County Road 35 and Highway 83 intersection near Rexford with reports of a head-on collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2014 Ram 1500 driven by Jerry G. Dewitt, 75, of Prairie View, had been headed east on the highway as a 2005 Ford E-350 driven by Casey A. Quagliano, 25, of Colby, had been headed west.

KHP indicated that Dewitt’s truck crossed the center line and hit Quagliano’s van head-on.

Officials said that Dewitt, Quagliano and Quagliano’s passenger, Sabryn R. Quagliano, 24, of Colby, were all sent to Citizens Medical Center. Dewitt and Casey Quagliano were pronounced dead by medical staff while Sabryn Quagliano was treated for suspected serious injuries.

KHP noted that while both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the collision, Sabyrn Quagliano was not.

