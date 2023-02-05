100+ works of art by students to be on display at Flint Hills Discovery Center

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 100 works of art by local students in Manhattan will be on display for the community to appreciate at the Flint Hills Discovery Center.

Manhattan-Ogden Public Schools USD 383 says that more than 100 works of art by students will be displayed between Feb. 7 - 12 at the Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. 3rd St., Manhattan. This will be part of the 14th annual Early Expressions celebration of art.

USD 383 noted that it is pleased to sponsor the districtwide art contest for elementary and secondary school students. The effort is a joint collaboration between the USD 383 Foundation, district art teachers, the Beach Museum of Art, SNW Gallery and the Manhattan Morning Optimist Club.

While the event is usually held at the Beach Museum, the district indicated that water damage to the museum in December caused a temporary closure. The Flint Hills Discovery Center has now graciously offered to host the event and keep the program valve. Displays will be located in areas that are free of charge for public visitors.

USD 383 said more than 2,330 pieces of original art were submitted by students from 10 elementary schools, both middle schools and Manhattan High School. The artwork was judged and the winning 115 pieces will be put on display Tuesday through Sunday, Feb. 7 - 12 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. or noon and 5 p.m. on Sundays.

From 1 - 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, officials indicated that students’ art will be the centerpiece for a free reception with a program at 1:30 to recognize the winning entries from five categories - as well as Best in Show.

The District noted that Early Expressions 2023 winners include:

Ellie Boglar, Amanda Arnold Elementary, K - 2nd division

Aurie Liang, Amanda Arnold Elementary, 3rd - 5th division

Camille Trass, Eisenhower Middle School, middle school division

Reagan Pickett, Anthony Middle School, 3D division

Josh DeLaCruz, Manhattan High School, high school division and Best in Show

The District said that winners will get $100 and Best in Show will receive $250.

According to officials, funds raised through the event are sued to enhance the experience of art for students in the district. In the past, they said funds have been used to buy new art equipment, on art programming and to fund trips to galleries in Kansas City for secondary school students.

