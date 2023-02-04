Topeka Zoo’s Thomas the Tiger makes debut

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thomas the Tiger made his much-awaited debut this weekend at the Topeka Zoo.

The 10-year-old Sumatran male tiger arrived at the Topeka Zoo last Wednesday, and Saturday morning he was ready to meet with zoogoers. Shanna Simpson, the animal curator, said Thomas was a bit “hissy” at first, which is normal for tigers, but his transition went better than they thought.

“Oh, my goodness, they were so excited,” said Simpson. They were talking about how big he is, how good-looking he is, and how excited whether he came to the glass. This is one of the reasons why zoos are so important: because you can see a tiger in a book, you can see a tiger on TV, but it’s nothing compared to seeing a tiger in real life.”

Thomas was brought in on breeding recommendations, and the zoo plans to bring in a female tiger soon in hopes of having some new baby tigers roaming the Topeka Zoo in the upcoming years.

You can learn more about the animals and upcoming events at the zoo on their website.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.