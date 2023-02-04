Saturday night forecast: Winds die down, skies clear for Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today has felt pretty good outside with temperatures in the mid 50s. Winds have been breezy today from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph with wind gusts near 30 mph. The wind will calm down overnight tonight and Sunday won’t be nearly as breezy. Sunday will be great again with temperatures in the upper 50s. Sunday will also see sunny skies in the afternoon. We become windy again Monday and temperatures still nice ahead of a cold front late Monday.

Taking Action:

Sunday is the day to be outside as temperatures will be warm, winds light and skies sunny. Confidence continues to be very low on next week’s weather pattern especially starting Tuesday night. Models differ on precipitation chances and temperatures so expect changes to the forecast in the coming days as confidence increases.

Tonight: Clouds clear this evening for mostly clear skies for most of the night. Lows in the upper 20s-low 30s. Winds SW/W around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds W 5-10 mph.

Monday will be mild and windy with gusts around 35 mph and most spots in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Depending on the timing of a cold front it may be more in the low-mid 50s near the Nebraska border. There is a chance for some drizzle Monday evening with the front. Rain is expected in the southeast part of the state and we should stay dry in Northeast Kansas (except the chance for drizzle) Monday evening.

Tuesday will be slightly cooler with temperatures around 50 degrees and winds from the northwest around 5 to 10 mph. Mostly sunny skies will lead to another nice day Tuesday. Tuesday night will be chilly in the upper 20s and quiet. Our next chance for rain arrives Wednesday.

The latest data is finally coming together and we are seeing more agreement on our next chance for rain arriving Wednesday into Wednesday night. Right now the best chance for rain is still in East Kansas and rainfall amounts won’t be heavy. Wednesday will see temperatures in the mid 40s with light northeast winds. Scattered rain showers continue into Wednesday night with temperatures projected to stay above freezing in the mid 30s so we will continue to see rain, not winter weather.

