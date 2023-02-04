Saturday forecast: A mild weekend ahead

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The next 3 days will lead to highs for most areas in the mid 50s to mid 60s with strong winds both today and Monday. This means tomorrow will be the pick day to make sure to enjoy some outdoor activities.

Taking Action:

Enjoy these next several days of mild temperatures but especially tomorrow.

Confidence continues to be very low on next week’s weather pattern especially starting Tuesday night. Models differ on precipitation chances and temperatures so expect changes to the forecast in the coming days as confidence increases.



After a chilly end to January and mainly chilly start to February, we’re going to be rewarded by unseasonably mild temperatures for the next 3 days. Even Tuesday isn’t going to be too bad either but it will be about 10° cooler than Monday. Other than strong winds Saturday and Monday, the winds will be much lighter Sunday and Tuesday which will be the pick days to enjoy some outdoor time.

Normal High: 43/Normal Low: 21 (WIBW)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-upper 50s (low 50s near the Nebraska border). Winds S/SW 15-25, gusts up to 35 mph.

Tonight: Clouds clear this evening for mostly clear skies for most of the night. Lows in the upper 20s-low 30s. Winds SW/W around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds W 5-10 mph.

Monday will be mild and windy with gusts around 35 mph and most spots in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Depending on the timing of a cold front it may be more in the low-mid 50s near the Nebraska border. This cold front will lead to patchy drizzle in the evening (one model indicates drizzle during the day but will keep it dry for now and continue to monitor this possibility).

Highs will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s Tuesday with models becoming more uncertain on the weather pattern beginning Wednesday. Right now will keep rain in for the 8 day for Wednesday with one model indicating moderate to heavy rain but the other 2 long range models keep the area dry until Thursday night where only one model is indicating precipitation and the other one has us dry the next 8 days. Temperatures also differ within the models which would determine precipitation type so check back daily for updates.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.