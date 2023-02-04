Relocation program provides more opportunities in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Since its inception in 2020, the Choose Topeka Relocation Program has been a success.

Since the employer match announcement in December 2019, according to Go Topeka, employers have submitted over 70 employees for the incentive, and 26 remote workers have participated in the program. Trina Goss, director of Business and Talent Initiative, said the program will soon be available for more people.

“We know we want to keep the employer matching program,” said Goss. “Other suggestions are to have a boomerang option to bring Topekans back to Topeka.”

On the upcoming February 8 agenda, Go Topeka is hoping to add some new eligibility requirements for their relocation program, allowing graduating Washburn University students, exiting military options, and bringing back those who once lived in Topeka. Juliann Mazacheck, president of Washburn University, said this is major news for students.

“I think it’s going to send a strong message,” said Mazacheck. To our young professionals and our young people that are graduating from college. That we want you here in our community, that we value you, we value your skill.”

In the past three years of the program, there have been a total of 99 individuals, and both rounds of funding have been fully used, totaling $600,000. Although many hear the word “money,” Goss said there are a few rules you must follow before the money hits your pockets.

“There are certain guidelines that a person and a company have to adhere to,” said Goss. “In order for that money to be received. It’s not something we’re just giving money out freely.”

The relocation program is just one piece of Go Topeka’s 2027 plan to make the capital city a place everyone will want to live in. Go Topeka’s leaders encourage those interested to check their website for more information.

