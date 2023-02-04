Police searching for Bosco, a stolen dog

On January 28, 2023, Bosco, a 14-year-old bloodhound, was stolen from it's residence.
By Jerick Tafoya
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local authorities are seeking assistance in locating a stolen bloodhound.

Sheriff Brian C. Hill announced that Bosco, a 14-year-old bloodhound, was stolen from a residence in the 5500 block of SW Wanamaker Road on January 28, 2023.

During the month of January, deputies, animal control officers, and members of the Sheriff’s Office’s K9 Unit responded to a residence in the 5500 block of SW Wanamaker Road on multiple occasions to check the welfare of Bosco, a 14-year-old bloodhound, following claims of animal neglect. The Sheriff’s Office investigated these claims and found them to be unsubstantiated after viewing and interacting with Bosco and his owner. No law violations were found.

On Saturday, January 28, Bosco was stolen from his family. That same day, a witness reported seeing an unknown grey SUV leaving the driveway of the residence around 2:15 p.m.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance locating Bosco and returning him to his owner. The person with Bosco in custody is in possession of stolen property and could face criminal charges in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bosco are asked to immediately contact Detective Justin Roberts (785)-251-2251 | Justin.Roberts@snco.us), the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office (785-251-2200) or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers (785)-234-0007).

This is an ongoing criminal investigation.

