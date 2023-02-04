Obituary released for woman, two children killed in house fire

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An obituary was released by Mercer Funeral Home for Genny Fitzpatrick, 30, and her two children, Peyton Tyler, 9, and Kourtney Tyler, 1, who were killed in a house fire house fire Friday, Jan. 20. The house fire was later ruled as a homicide.

According to the obituary, Genny Fitzpatrick, of Topeka, was born in 1992 in Atchison, KS. She graduated from Holton High School in 2011 and attended a few years of college before working at McDonalds and at Dillons as a floral designer in Topeka.

Peyton Tyler was born in 2013 in Onaga, KS. She was a 4th grade student at Lowman Elementary School. She wanted to be a fashion designer and participated in gymnastics, ballet and spelling bees.

Kourtney Tyler was born in 2021 in Onaga, KS. According to the obituary, she enjoyed Elmo, Blue’s Clues and Baby Shark and she was very happy and “head-strong”.

A public celebration of life ceremony was held Friday, Feb. 3 at the Community Building on the Prairie Band Potawatomie Reservation. A private memorial service was also held at Mercer Funeral Home in Holton, followed by a private inurnment at Thunder Eagle Cemetery.

To view the full obituary, click HERE.

