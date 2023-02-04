No. 8 Kansas falls to No. 13 Iowa State
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 8 Kansas men’s basketball suffered a 68-53 loss to No. 13 Iowa State on the road on Saturday afternoon.
Jalen Wilson once again led the Jayhawks in scoring with 26 points and 9 boards. He was the only Jayhawk to reach double figures.
KU is now 18-5 on the season, 6-4 in Big 12 play.
Up next, the Jayhawks will host No. 10 Texas at Allen Fieldhouse on Monday at 8:00 p.m.
