No. 8 Kansas falls to No. 13 Iowa State

Kansas guard Gradey Dick
Kansas guard Gradey Dick((AP Photo/Charlie Riedel))
By Katie Maher
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 8 Kansas men’s basketball suffered a 68-53 loss to No. 13 Iowa State on the road on Saturday afternoon.

Jalen Wilson once again led the Jayhawks in scoring with 26 points and 9 boards. He was the only Jayhawk to reach double figures.

KU is now 18-5 on the season, 6-4 in Big 12 play.

Up next, the Jayhawks will host No. 10 Texas at Allen Fieldhouse on Monday at 8:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13 NEWS viewer Sheli White captured this photo of an object in the sky northeast of Sabetha,...
Chinese balloon sightings reported over Kansas, Missouri
Kathryn Laine Culbert, 25, of Eureka, left, and Jacobsen Thomas Eells, 23, of Topeka, have been...
Topeka man among two facing charges in burglary of former Chase County school
Catrina Weathersett, 38, of Haltom City, Texas, has been sentenced to six months in jail and 12...
Woman sentenced to 6 months in jail in 2021 traffic death of 6-year-old girl in Brown County
Gov. Laura Kelly announces a $1.8 billion expansion at Integra Technologies in Wichita.
Gov. Kelly makes major economic development announcement
Show us your chiefs!
SHOW US YOUR CHIEFS!

Latest News

KPZ (B) Silver Lake vs St. Marys
KPZ Week 8: (B) Silver Lake 67, St. Marys 74
KPZ (G) Silver Lake vs St. Marys
KPZ Week 8: (G) Silver Lake 68, St. Marys 60
KPZ Week 8: (G) Manhattan 41, Hayden 57
KPZ Week 8: (B) Manhattan 48, Hayden 51