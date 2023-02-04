No. 7 Kansas State suffers first home loss, falls to No. 10 Texas

Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson dunks the ball. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Feb. 4, 2023
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 10 Texas overcomes a 14-point first half deficit to defeat No. 7 Kansas State 69-66.

KSU had the chance to tie the game with nine seconds left, but Ismael Massoud’s three-point attempt didn’t fall.

Keyontae Johnson led the Cats with 16 pts. Markquis Nowell finished with 10 pts. and a game-high 6 rebounds.

K-State falls to 18-5 on the year, 6-4 in Big 12 play.

The Wildcats will stay home to host No. 15 TCU Tuesday at 8:00 p.m.

