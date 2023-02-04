Competency exam ordered for Wanamaker assault suspect

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of assaulting several people at stores and in traffic along Wanamaker Rd. will undergo a competency exam.

Zunzella McBride’s preliminary hearing scheduled for Friday was put on hold when the judge granted the defense’s request for the order. Prosecutors did not object.

McBride faces three counts of felony aggravated battery, plus charges of felony interference with law enforcement and misdemeanor criminal damage and theft for the Dec. 13, 2022 incident.

Authorities say it started with him beating an employee at Academy Sports with a pool stick. According to an affidavit, the the woman suffered two broken cheekbones, a broken nose and collarbone, and a torn ear.

The document states McBride then used the pool stick to attack a food delivery driver in her car outside a nearby restaurant. Topeka Police say he then ran into traffic on Wanamaker at Huntoon where he threw a rock into a vehicle driven by 13 Sports Director Vince Lovergine and jumped into the bed of a pickup. According to the affidavit, McBride laid down in the bed of the pickup for several minutes before police threw a tear gas canister into the bed, and he surrendered.

McBride remains jailed on $75,000 bond, though jail records indicate he is on non-bondable hold.

The court set a docket check for March 30.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.