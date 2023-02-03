Woman sentenced to 6 months in jail in 2021 traffic death of 6-year-old girl in Brown County

Catrina Weathersett, 38, of Haltom City, Texas, has been sentenced to six months in jail and 12...
Catrina Weathersett, 38, of Haltom City, Texas, has been sentenced to six months in jail and 12 months of probation in a 2021 crash that killed a 6-year-old Sabetha girl in Brown County, according to KNZA Radio.(KNZA Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Texas woman has been sentenced to six months in jail and 12 months of probation after her conviction of vehicular homicide in a 2021 Brown County crash that killed a 6-year-old Sabetha girl.

KNZA Radio reports that Catrina Weathersett, 38, of Haltom City, Texas, was sentenced Wednesday in Brown County District Court in Hiawatha on the misdemeanor charge.

After she is released from jail, KNZA reports, Weathersett will be placed on 12-month supervised probation.

Additionally, she will have to surrender her commercial driver’s license until the probation is over.

KNZA says Weathersett pleaded no contest in late November to the vehicular homicide charge.

According to KNZA, Taya Mooney, 6, died from injuries in the crash, which occurred July 25, 2021, on US-75 highway near Sabetha.

KNZA reports a semitrailer driven by Weathersett rear-ended a car in which Mooney was a passenger.

Weathersett was charged with vehicular homicide after a lengthy investigation into the incident by the Kansas Highway Patrol. The investigation included dashboard video of the collision, KNZA reports.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On January 28, the Topeka Fire Department (TFD) responded to reports of a fire in a bathroom in...
Cause of Walmart bathroom fire revealed
Gov. Laura Kelly announces a $1.8 billion expansion at Integra Technologies in Wichita.
Gov. Kelly makes major economic development announcement
House fire on Medford Ave. in Topeka
Seven occupants make it out of Wednesday night fire
Michelle Lamb
Kansas transgender inmate transferred to all-female prison
KBI identifies Wamego man at center of suspicious death investigation

Latest News

Construction is scheduled to get underway Monday for the new Cats' Cupboard food pantry for...
Food pantry for Kansas State students and employees to get new home in Manhattan
Kathryn Laine Culbert, 25, of Eureka, left, and Jacobsen Thomas Eells, 23, of Topeka, have been...
Topeka man among two facing charges in burglary of former Chase County school
A 20-year-old woman was seriously injured Thursday morning in a four-vehicle, rear-end crash on...
Woman, 20, seriously injured in four-vehicle, rear-end crash Thursday in Wichita
A teen was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday evening about four miles west of...
Teen seriously injured pickup truck-semi crash in Sedgwick County