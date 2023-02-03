Woman sentenced to 6 months in jail in 2021 traffic death of 6-year-old girl in Brown County

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Texas woman has been sentenced to six months in jail and 12 months of probation after her conviction of vehicular homicide in a 2021 Brown County crash that killed a 6-year-old Sabetha girl.

KNZA Radio reports that Catrina Weathersett, 38, of Haltom City, Texas, was sentenced Wednesday in Brown County District Court in Hiawatha on the misdemeanor charge.

After she is released from jail, KNZA reports, Weathersett will be placed on 12-month supervised probation.

Additionally, she will have to surrender her commercial driver’s license until the probation is over.

KNZA says Weathersett pleaded no contest in late November to the vehicular homicide charge.

According to KNZA, Taya Mooney, 6, died from injuries in the crash, which occurred July 25, 2021, on US-75 highway near Sabetha.

KNZA reports a semitrailer driven by Weathersett rear-ended a car in which Mooney was a passenger.

Weathersett was charged with vehicular homicide after a lengthy investigation into the incident by the Kansas Highway Patrol. The investigation included dashboard video of the collision, KNZA reports.

