Woman, 20, seriously injured in four-vehicle, rear-end crash Thursday in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was seriously injured Thursday morning in a four-vehicle, rear-end collision on the north side of Wichita, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 8:15 a.m. Thursday on westbound K-96 highway just east of Hydraulic Street.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log, a 2001 Honda CR-V struck the rear of a 2021 Nissan Rogue, which was pushed forward into a 2011 Honda Pilot, which then was pushed forward into a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu.

The patrol said the Rogue, Pilot and Malibu were stopped in traffic at the time of the crash.

The driver of the CR-V, Jada Rochelle Bolain, 20, of Wichita, was transported to Wesley Medical Center with serious injuries. The patrol said Bolain was wearing her seat belt.

The driver of the Rogue, Xueni Alexander, 41, of Wichita, had minor injuries, the patrol said. There was no record of Alexander being transported by ambulance to the hospital. The patrol said he was wearing his seat belt. Two juveniles were reported to be in the Rogue. Information about their conditions wasn’t available.

The driver of the Pilot, Carolyn Gates, 75, of Wichita, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Gates was wearing her seat belt. A passenger in the Pilot, William Alfred Gates, 82, of Wichita, was reported to have possible injuries, but there was no record of him being transported to the hospital. The patrol said he was wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the Malibu, Gage Christopher Williams, 21, of Wichita, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Williams was wearing his seat belt.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.